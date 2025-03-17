Tridents Sting Scorpions in Rugby XVs

The action was fast and furious under the lights at the Historic Garrison Savannah, where the Men’s rugby XVs competition resumed on Saturday, March 8, 2025. Kick-off was at 7:00 pm, and Tridents wasted no time in driving through the Scorpions’ defenders to score a try three minutes after the whistle. Unfortunately, the conversion kick was unsuccessful, perhaps due to the strong winds blowing across the pitch. The next 20 minutes of play saw the back and forth, until new Tridents player Jabarrio Brathwaite powered across the tryline to extend his team’s lead to 10-0. Again, the conversion was no good.

Tridents (in black kit) with an uncontested lineout against the Scorpions in blue jerseys. Referee (in red) monitors the play.

30 minutes in, Scorpions mounted a successful offensive drive, and Malique Bromes touched the ball down for a try that reduced their deficit to 10 points. For the third time, the kick was unsuccessful, unfortunately. In response, the Tridents scored another five points to maintain their lead. Undeterred, Scorpion Nathan Burrowes burst through the Tridents line to score, followed up by the first successful conversion of the match, taking the score to 12-15, breathing life into his team’s hope of a win. Tridents D’Andre Phillips squashed that hope with his signature speed to bring the final score to 20-12.

The next men’s XVs match will take place on Saturday, March 22, between Renegades and Emperors. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm.