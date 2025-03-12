Breaking News

  • PM Mottley Announces Changes to Cabinet of Barbados after rapid departure of St Michael South Central MP

  • TRICIA WATSON ADDRESSES APPLICATION OF LIGHT AND POWER TO BE EXEMPTED FROM STANDARDS OF SERVICE AND PAYMENT OF FINES AND COMPENSATION TO AFFECTED RATEPAYERS

  • WILTSHIRE FROM STATION HILL WANTED FOR QUESTIONING

  • End the Cycle: Gun Violence Must Stop

  • 19 YEAR OLD IN SERIOUS CONDITION AFTER BCC STABBING INCIDENT

  • BCC COMMENTS OVER STABBING ON ITS EYRIE CAMPUS

THE FRIEND: Bill Murray, Naomi Watts – Mongrel Media

Bajan Reporter

,

THE FRIEND: Bill Murray, Naomi Watts – Mongrel Media

Bajan Reporter

,

In The Friend, writer and teacher Iris (Naomi Watts) finds her comfortable, solitary New York life thrown into disarray after her closest friend and mentor (Bill Murray) dies suddenly and bequeaths her his beloved 150 lb. Great Dane.

The regal yet intractable beast, named Apollo, immediately creates practical problems for Iris, from furniture destruction to eviction notices, as well as more existential ones, his looming presence constantly reminding her of her friend’s problematic choices in both life and death.

Yet as Iris finds herself unexpectedly bonding with the animal, she begins to come to terms with her past, her lost friend, and her own creative inner life.

Post Views: 83
Follow on Instagram
«
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280