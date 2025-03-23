“The Caribbean at a Crossroads: The U.S. Tariffs and Sanctions on Cuba” by Sir Adrian Daisley

As someone committed to peace, human rights, and the prosperity of our region, I can’t stay silent while policies threaten the economic and social fabric of the Caribbean. The recent decisions by the U.S. administration imposing tariffs, tightening sanctions on Cuba, and penalizing nations engaging with Cuban medical programs have sent shockwaves throughout the region.

For small island nations like ours, these moves aren’t just abstract foreign policy shifts; they’re immediate, real-world consequences that affect our people, our economies, and our futures.

A Heavy Economic Toll on the Caribbean

The Caribbean is a diverse region with a population of about 43 million people. From the colorful streets of Havana to the beautiful beaches of Barbados, St. Kitts & Nevis, and Jamaica, we’ve long depended on shared resources, close trade ties, and historical partnerships.

But now, the U.S. sanctions on Cuba are threatening to unravel this delicate web of interconnectedness, sending shockwaves through communities across the region.

Tourism in Jeopardy

Tourism is a lifeline for many Caribbean nations. It’s not just an industry; it’s how families support themselves. In places like Jamaica, Barbados, and The Bahamas, the tourism sector employs tens of thousands. And in St. Kitts & Nevis, tourism creates jobs for over 7,000 people. These new U.S. sanctions that impact travel to Cuba are bad news for the entire region. Multi-destination tourism, which benefits us all, is at risk. Fewer visitors mean empty hotel rooms, struggling businesses, and rising unemployment. People in the Caribbean are feeling this in their everyday lives.

Trade Under Attack

Now, with tariffs placed on countries maintaining trade ties with Cuba, industries like agriculture, energy, and manufacturing are all at risk. Take Trinidad & Tobago, for example, its agricultural exports and energy sectors rely on stable trade with Cuba. If those ties are cut, businesses will suffer, prices will rise, and workers will bear the brunt. And let’s not forget smaller nations like St. Kitts & Nevis, where agriculture and sugar production are still key to the economy.

Severing these trade connections could harm entire communities. It’s not just about economic numbers, these are livelihoods being threatened.

A Humanitarian Crisis in the Making

Cuban medical brigades have been a vital lifeline for Caribbean nations, providing care in places where healthcare resources are limited. Dominica, with a population of just over 70,000, has benefited tremendously from the help of Cuban doctors after hurricanes and other natural disasters. Countries like St. Lucia, with about 180,000 citizens, rely on Cuban medical teams in areas where the healthcare system struggles. But now, the U.S. is threatening to penalize nations that continue accepting Cuban medical aid. For our small islands, this isn’t just a policy, it’s a matter of life and death. With post-pandemic challenges and ongoing health concerns, these medical teams are a critical part of our health infrastructure.

Beyond our Economics: A Test of Caribbean Sovereignty

This isn’t just about numbers. It’s about our sovereignty, our dignity, and the well-being of our people.

Strained U.S.-Caribbean Relations

Most Caribbean nations have long called for an end to the U.S. embargo on Cuba, aligning with global human rights advocates. But by doubling down on sanctions, Washington is ignoring our collective voice, pushing us into uncomfortable diplomatic positions. Small nations like St. Kitts & Nevis, with a population of around 53,000, are caught between two competing powers. This forces our leaders to walk a fine line in an already tense global atmosphere. And, for our people, these policies mean more than political disagreements, they affect our daily lives, livelihoods, and futures.

A Surge in Migration

As Cuba faces increasing hardship, we can expect to see more Cuban migrants seeking stability in neighboring countries. While countries like The Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, and even the U.S. may experience larger migration flows, the Caribbean islands, St. Kitts & Nevis included will still feel the strain. Our small nations are already struggling with limited resources after the impact of the pandemic. A sudden influx of migrants will put pressure on our healthcare systems, housing, and job markets. It’s a tough challenge, but one we need to face head-on.

The Rise of a Stronger Caribbean Bloc?

While these challenges may seem overwhelming, they also present an opportunity. Perhaps now is the time for us to look inward and invest in deeper regional cooperation. Our Caribbean community whether through CARICOM, strengthening trade relations with the African Union, or expanding partnerships with Asian markets, has an opportunity to redefine itself. Together, we have the chance to shape our future, strengthen our economies, and open new doors for global trade.

Research Supporting Asian Expansion Opportunities

The global economic landscape is changing, and Asia is emerging as a major player. Countries like Indonesia, China, and India offer incredible potential for growth, trade, and investment. According to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), Southeast Asia’s economy is expected to grow by 5% annually over the next decade. This is the kind of growth the Caribbean could tap into.

Take Indonesia, for example. With over 270 million people, it’s a growing consumer market with huge potential for Caribbean exports. Countries like Brazil and Indonesia could become key trade partners, especially in sectors like agriculture, renewable energy, and tourism. These economies are ripe for collaboration with the Caribbean, and we need to position ourselves to benefit from these emerging opportunities.

Where Do We Go From Here?

As leaders in the Caribbean, we must act decisively, stand united, and speak with one voice.

Demand Exemptions for Humanitarian Aid

We must advocate for continued access to Cuban medical support through CARICOM, the UN, and diplomatic channels.

Strengthen Regional Trade and Healthcare

Now is the time for us to invest in our own medical training programs and expand trade relations beyond the U.S. By focusing on Latin America, Asia, and Africa, we can reduce our dependence on any one country.

Speak with One Voice

This is a time for unity, not division. We must assert our right to determine our own economic and humanitarian policies—without fear of economic retaliation.

A Call to Action: Defend Our Future

This is a pivotal moment for our region. Will we allow external pressures to define us, or will we rise above and stand together with unity, resilience, and determination? Our collective strength is our greatest asset.

Let’s put our people first. We must prioritize peace over politics, human dignity over sanctions, and cooperation over division. Now, more than ever, it’s time to stand together.

“Caribbean Unity, Human Dignity, Economic Sovereignty!“