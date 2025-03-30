Statement from The Bishop of Barbados on the recent increase in gun-related violence in Barbados

Our concern for the safety and security of every Barbadian, whether within their homes or in public spaces, coupled with our fundamental belief in the sanctity of human life, demand an urgent response to recent incidents in our country.

The entire Diocese of Barbados – our Bishops, Priests and Lay-persons – join with the rest of our nation in condemning the senseless murder of thirteen year old Shawnaton Chase. This teenager, from all reports, was simply hanging out with some friends while watching a game of netball, when his life was viciously snuffed out at the hands of a reckless gun-toting assailant or assailants who chose to inflict terror in a public space.

I have consistently posited that much of the crime and violence plaguing Barbados stem from the fact that we, as a society, have long ignored those on the fringes who have not received our love, care, support and guidance in the midst of their early struggles in life; and we have not been constant in nurturing our youth in a faith that would guide them in paths of righteousness. I truly believe that persons are not predestined to be criminals. They are shaped by their environs, and thus, all of us have a responsibility to provide a wholesome and nurturing environment for our young people, so that they may develop into wholesome and productive citizens. We are also encouraged to keep them in prayer, especially as they now grow up in this unstable and confusing world.

As gun-related and other violent crimes escalate in our society, we are seeing young people, primarily young males, falling victims of these heinous and mindless acts. Hence, we are losing them in twos – both as perpetrator and as victim. A recent example of this is the incident at Barbados Community College on February 5th this year, where a twenty-year-old male has been incarcerated for repeatedly stabbing another, leaving him wheelchair bound and fighting to walk again; two young lives that have unfortunately been irreversibly changed in a moment.

We must return once more to the traditional Bajan value of living in peace and harmony with each other, respecting human life and dignity, and providing stable homes and villages that assist in the raising of our nation’s children. We must reform our educational system that is currently not fit for the development of many of our youth and their future employability or entrepreneurial skills. We must re-emphasize and introduce alternative forms of dispute resolution; and law enforcement must continue to rely upon the confidence and support of our communities and vice versa. I would further suggest that a gun amnesty be even, at this time, extended to encourage the handover of illegal fire-arms and ammunition; and that the programmes in our prison emphasize rehabilitation and penance, focusing on reforming our offenders, and should they be released, that they be mentored and provided the opportunity to live a transformed and productive life, remembering always that our God is a God of love, forgiveness and reconciliation.

We are at this time praying for Shawnaton’s parents, his immediate family, relatives, friends and the entire Silver Hill Community. We pray also for the teachers and students of the Lodge School, my own Alma Mater and where I taught for a few years. I pledge my support, and that of the Church’s human resources, to assist with counselling and healing where possible.

I invite our nation to join the Anglican Church in spending a moment of silence at Noon on Sunday, March 30th, in reflection of the loss of our son Shawnaton, and how we can play our part to ensure that his life was not taken in vain; and we commit this prayer to be used at that hour:

“God our Father, we pray for our young people growing up in an unstable and confusing world. Help them to feel and recognise through those who surround them your unfailing love. Show them that your ways give more meaning to life than the ways of the world, and that following you is better than chasing after short term and selfish goals. Help them to view failure not as a measure of their worth, but as an opportunity for a new start. Give them strength to hold their faith in you, and to keep alive their joy in your creation; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen

In Christ,

Right Reverend Michael B. St. J. Maxwell, Bishop of Barbados.