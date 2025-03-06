Sanders Commentary: The OAS Needs a Leader, Not a Battleground

The campaign for the position of Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) has been tainted by misinformation and political distortion, particularly on social media. A misleading narrative has emerged, falsely framing the election as a geopolitical battle between the United States and China for control of the Organization.

This portrayal is entirely detached from reality and distracts from the fundamental issue at hand: the selection of the most capable candidate to lead the OAS Secretariat.

The two official candidates are Rubén Ramírez, the Foreign Minister of Paraguay, and Albert Ramdin, the Foreign Minister of Suriname. Ramírez has openly associated himself with the United States, implying its support for his candidacy, although the US government has endorsed no candidate and made no statement concerning its preference.

Social media campaigns have reinforced the perception, of an ideological battle, highlighting Paraguay’s lack of diplomatic ties with China. Conversely, the same sources claim that Ramdin, who has the unified support of all 14 Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states in the OAS, is aligned with China and would serve as its proxy within the Organization. This assertion is absurd and ignores the fundamental structure and system by which the OAS is governed.

Adding further complexity to the race, Arnaldo André, the Foreign Minister of Costa Rica, has entered the contest as an unofficial candidate. André has recently published a manifesto in Spanish, outlining his vision for the Organization. The government of Costa Rica has the right to propose André’s candidacy up to the day of the election on March 10, but he is unlikely to garner much support. He offered himself as a candidate without campaigning among the member states or subjecting himself to questioning from the OAS members and civil society – a process in which both Ramírez and Ramdin engaged. His chances were also compromised by an outrageous slur from his President, who falsely claimed that Venezuela’s President had ‘bought the votes’ of CARICOM countries at the OAS.

In any event, the OAS is a multilateral institution in which the United States, as a full member state, exercises direct influence in decision-making processes. China, by contrast, is an Observer state, attending only open public meetings and having no vote or decision-making power. The suggestion that the OAS could be “taken over” by China through the election of a Secretary General is not only false but also demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of the Organization’s structure and system of governance.

There appears to be a misconception that the OAS’ Secretary General has independent policymaking authority. In reality, the Secretary General is an administrator, executing the mandates set by the General Assembly and the Permanent Council. The role is one of implementation, not unilateral decision-making. No Secretary General can lawfully act or speak on behalf of the Organization without the express mandate of member states.

The upcoming election on March 10 is not about geopolitical rivalries; it is about selecting a Secretary General who can effectively execute the will of the membership, strengthen the Organization, and enhance its productivity.

However, administrative experience alone will not be enough. The next Secretary General must navigate one of the most severe financial crises in the Organization’s history. This decision comes at a precarious moment for the OAS, which has suffered from chronic underfunding. For years, the Organization has relied on “specific” funds from non-member states such as Spain and members of the European Union, alongside contributions from the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Without these funds, crucial programs in security, strengthening democracy, human rights protection, counterterrorism, anti-narcotics efforts, and transnational crime prevention would have collapsed long ago.

The financial crisis has been exacerbated by the recent decision of the U.S. government to suspend “specific” funding as part of a broader review of its support for international organizations. This review, expected to conclude by April 30, leaves uncertainty over the current work of the OAS – 215 members of the workforce and 67 programs are directly affected, with many projects halted.

Compounding this issue, three months ago, when the current Budget of the OAS was adopted, many member states had refused to increase their assessed contributions, opting instead for further budget cuts and asset sales, further weakening the Organization’s ability to function effectively.

Given this dire reality, the next Secretary General must possess more than diplomatic credentials; he (there is no female candidate) must have a firm grasp of the Organization’s operational needs, financial constraints, and institutional challenges. He must also be prepared to lead with resilience, innovation, and a clear vision for revitalizing the OAS at a time of diminishing resources.

CARICOM has carefully assessed the candidates and concluded that Albert Ramdin is the best-suited choice. His decade of experience as Assistant Secretary General of the OAS uniquely positions him above all other contenders. He possesses an intimate understanding of the Organization’s inner workings, its challenges, and the responsibilities of the role. His candidacy represents the kind of leadership the OAS urgently requires; one focused on institutional renewal, not political manoeuvring.

At its core, this election is a test of the OAS’s commitment to its own integrity and purpose. Will member states choose a Secretary General based on competence, experience, and a proven track record of administrative leadership? Or will they allow external narratives and geopolitical fearmongering to cloud their judgment? The answer will shape not only the future of the OAS but also its credibility as the principal multilateral body of the Americas.

The stakes are too high for anything less than a leader chosen for his merit, vision, and ability to enhance the OAS’s relevance to each of its member states – and all of them. The future of the Organization depends on it.