Sale of Civic Centre at historic Holetown is heinous – CTUSAB General Secretary

The Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados, voices it disappointment and strong objection to the decision taken by the Government of Barbados to sell the civic centre in historic Holetown, to allow for a private ownership of the beach front west coast property, to accommodate the building of a hotel.

The Government of Barbados is to be highly criticized and censured on this insensitive and unpopular decision. It is regretted that the government of the day would want to interfere with this site, which is of the utmost historical and heritage significance to the island.

Government stands to be accused of acting contrary to its promotion of protecting the heritage and culture of Barbados. It begs the question why on one hand the Government is moving to preserve historic memories of Barbados, by committing to the build out of sites such as the Rock Hall Freedom Village in St. Thomas, the Newton Slave Burial Ground and the Golden Square- Freedom Park in Bridgetown. Moreover, it is known that Government is in the process of initiating developmental projects, directed towards the enhancing of Speightstown, the second largest town on the island; for the purpose of preserving its history, heritage and legacy.

Judging from Government announced plans to replace the St. Ann’s Fort, which falls as part as part of the UNESCO Heritage Site of Bridgetown and the Garrison, it would seem that the Government actions are inconsistent with its policy of preserving the historical, heritage and cultural aspects of Barbados.

CTUSAB does not support the sale of the nation’s historical, heritage and cultural landscape, to satisfy private tourism development; where ownership primarily remains in the hands of expatriates.

CTUSAB urges the Government of the day to desist from pursing the path of selling the property of the crown that is of historic and heritage value to Barbados. Instead, the Government is urged to move to have Holetown designated as a UNESCO historic site, in much the same way that this designation applies to historic Bridgetown and its Garrison. With Holetown being the landing place for the first settlers to the island. Government’s commit to the sale of the Civic Centre at Holetown, constitutes a blatant disregard for the preservation of the history and heritage of Holetown.

CTUSAB calls on Civil Society organizations, politicians on both sides of the political divide, members of the clergy and members of the public, to mount pressure on the Government of the day, to reverse the decision to sell the civic centre at Holetown.