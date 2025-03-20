“RAGS” Wins Dominica Bouyon Road March 2025 Title

As the vibrant celebrations of Mas Domnik draw to a close, “RAGS” a collaborative effort between Dominicans Gael “Trilla G” Jno. Baptiste and Sheldon “Shelly” Alfred along with St. Vincent’s Gamal “Skinny Fabulous” Doyle, has emerged as the winner of the Bouyon Road March 2025 title. Won by popular vote, the highly infectious track has further cemented Bouyon’s dominance in the Carnival soundscape.

“RAGS” was penned by Trilla G, Shelly and Christon “DJ Oberr” Jno Baptiste and produced by A Plus Musik of Th3rd House Studios in St. Thomas, USVI, where Trilla’s vocals were recorded. The melody was inspired by “Never Enough” from the movie musical The Greatest Showman. Trilla G recalls the creative process:

“A Plus played a Bouyon beat with the “Never Enough” sample, we changed the lyrics and recorded a first draft since November 2024. Then, International Stephen linked me with Skinny Fabulous who recorded his part at Black Shadow Studios in Miami. I did some additional vocals at 47 Studios in Trinidad and just before the release in February 2025, we got Shelly on the track and he recorded at Signal Band Studio here in Dominica.”

Further contributions to the song came from Dernell “Dernz” Green who mixed and mastered, while M’Kayla Eustache provided backing vocals.

Though released just before the height of the carnival season, the powerhouse collaboration resonated with revelers, igniting a wave of enthusiasm as it featured at various fetes and ultimately on the road Monday and Tuesday.

Traditionally, the Road March title goes to the most-played Calypso on the road. This year that award was copped by Narrin “Trendsetter” Murphy with his song “Dee Pee Pee (DPP).” While calypso is still a beloved musical artform during carnival, the impact of Bouyon was undeniable throughout Mas Domnik. Trilla G (a former Calypso Monarch himself) performing with Signal Band on both Carnival Monday and Tuesday, saw “RAGS” become one of the most dominant anthems on the road.

Recognizing the growing influence of the genre prominent Dominican businessmen, Emile Depooter and Robert Tonge conceptualized and executed the first ever Bouyon Road March Award.

“We were just citizens who thought there should be such an award because of the mileage Bouyon music has made, especially in the past year,” says Depooter. He adds. “I am currently in Antigua, and Bouyon is everywhere – in taxis, on the radio, in restaurants, and at events. The impact is visible, and the artists behind the genre need to be recognized and rewarded.”

Depooter, who has a history of managing popular Bouyon bands WCK and Triple K, further highlighted the importance of such titles to overseas promoters, “These promoters are always asking us who is the Road March winner in Dominica. They want to see which song and which artist is the most popular. There is a certain weight behind your name that comes with such a title.”

The first Bouyon Road March competition saw 56 entries from popular acts to include Asa Bantan, Khallion, Gwada G, Ebony Empress, Mr. Ridge, and more. Over 300 votes were cast online from March 5th to 7th with the final results being:

“Rags” – Trilla G, Shelly & Skinny Fabulous (108 votes) “Bye Bye Bye” – Signal Band (62 votes) “My Band” – Signal Band (29 votes)

Expressing his excitement and gratitude, Trilla G shared via Facebook:

“This victory is not just mine – it belongs to Shelly, our Vincy brother Skinny Fabulous, and every single reveler who jumped, waved, and screamed their hearts out when this song dropped! A-Plus out of the Virgin Islands ?? and Dernz, this win is YOURS too – you both helped craft this masterpiece, and the people have rewarded it with love. To the organizers of this award, THANK YOU for recognizing the energy, passion, and unity that music brings to Carnival.”

Depooter hopes to see this poll taken up by an official entity and organized “more scientifically or professionally next year.”

“RAGS” is definitely riding the wave of recent Bouyon releases by artists such as Sukie Burn Brain, Mr. Ridge, Kenny G, Reo and Signal Band. Trilla G who has had his own popular releases, secured much accolade and exposure with arguably the most popular track from the Caribbean in 2024, “Someone Else” – a collaboration with Litle Boy and Quan. His other releases include “Take Me As I Am” (2025), “Bend Down” (2024), “Stop Call My Name” (2024). This year he collaborated with Trinidad’s Naila Blackman (“Try Me”) and hopes to see more regional collaborations in 2024.

Shelly, a former Junior Calypso Monarch, is the lead vocalist for Signal Band, who has been dominating the Bouyon landscape with melodic, well-penned songs. As a prolific songwriter, not just for himself but other Bouyon and Calypso artists, he has imprinted his name in the Bouyon history books. For him this win is nothing short of “historic.”

Skinny Fabulous is no stranger to Dominica nor Dominican acts, having worked with Krishna “Dada” Lawrence on the massive Soca anthem “Famaly.” He says of the Bouyon Road March accolade, “Winning the Road March in Dominica has been an incredible honor and a truly humbling experience. Dominica and St. Vincent share that unique small-island energy: vibrant, resilient, and full of life. I was incredibly excited to be a part of this project, not just as an artiste, but as a Caribbean national celebrating our culture and unity. This victory is for all of us, and I can’t wait to bring even more music and positive vibes to the people of Dominica, St. Vincent and beyond. Big love to everyone who supported this journey.”

With “RAGS” taking the 2025 Bouyon Road March crown, the trio of Trilla G, Shelly and Skinny Fabulous have once again proven the global reach and power of Bouyon music. As the genre continues to gain traction beyond Dominica’s shores, this milestone underscores its cultural and economic significance and limitless potential.