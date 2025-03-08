President of (NOW) National Organisation of Women’s observes International Women’s Day

Dear fellow advocates, supporters, and members of our community, today, on International Women’s Day, we gather under the powerful themes of “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment” and “Accelerate Action.” These themes serve as a call to honor the past, acknowledge the present, and take bold, accelerated action for the future.

Honoring the Legacy of Caribbean Women

Throughout history, women have been at the forefront of movements for freedom, justice, and equality. In the Caribbean, we celebrate the legacy of trailblazers like Dame Nita Barrow, Nanny of the Maroons, and Dame Eugenia Charles. These women, and many others whose names history may not always record, paved the way for the rights we enjoy today. They fought for access to education, political representation, and economic empowerment. Their struggles remind us that progress was never given freely—it was demanded, earned, and solidified through courage and resilience.



Yet, even as we honor these trailblazers, we must ask ourselves: Have we truly secured rights, equality, and empowerment for all women and girls in our society? The answer is no. There is still much work to be done.



Moving Beyond One Day of Recognition

International Women’s Day is not just a day for reflection; it must be a launching pad for accelerated action. We need to move beyond symbolic gestures and ensure that gender equality is reflected in policies, wages, leadership opportunities, and access to resources. The theme “Accelerate Action” reminds us that at the current rate of progress, it will take far too long to achieve full gender parity. We must act swiftly and decisively to address gender inequality, both in personal and professional spheres.



First, we must challenge outdated mindsets. Gender equality is not just a “women’s issue.” It is an issue of social and economic progress for all. When women thrive, societies flourish. We must ensure that no woman or girl is left behind. Rural women, single mothers, women with disabilities, and young girls from underserved communities often face the harshest barriers. Empowerment must reach them, not just those in privileged spaces. Our activism must be intersectional, recognizing the diverse struggles within womanhood itself.

Second, we must accelerate efforts to remove systemic barriers and biases that impede women’s progress. This includes addressing critical issues like gender-based violence, which remains a significant challenge in many regions. We must work tirelessly to raise awareness, advocate for policy changes, and support those affected by this pervasive problem. It is crucial that we create a society where all can live free from fear and violence.



Finally, each of us has a role to play. Let today not be the peak of our conversations on gender equality but the spark that fuels continuous, accelerated change. Let us build on the strength of the women who came before us and commit to a future where all women and girls—not just some—experience true rights, equality, and empowerment.

The journey is far from over, but together, we can forge a path where gender equality is not just an aspiration but a lived reality. Let us accelerate action and make this vision a reality for all.