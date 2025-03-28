PARKINSON PUMAS INTRODUCED DURING HYPE DAY

Amidst squeals of delight and resounding applause as the newly outfitted team walked proudly through the packed school hall, the official gear of the newly named Parkinson Pumas was fully revealed.

Representatives from Goddard Enterprises raise a Pumas cheer with the athletics team in their new Parkinson Pumas uniforms (left) Valerie Lovell – Head Office People Coordinator and (right) Lee-Ann Miller-Mendes. In front is Tashon – budding Junior Monarch entrant who created the chant.

The Parkinson Pumas Hype Day was all it set out to be – to welcome and encourage the members of the team, freshly clad in their new Goddard Enterprises-sponsored outfits, as they get ready to take part in the Zonal Sports Meet this week.

Principal Captain Adrian Ward, as he addressed the school.

In his brief welcome, Principal of the Parkinson Memorial School, Captain Adrian Ward, told the students that they were blessed and privileged to have Goddard Enterprises Ltd standing behind the school. He explained that the partnership was for the benefit of the students, stressing that it was not for the teachers or the buildings.

He added, “When you see your colleagues in these uniforms, show your appreciation for them and make a commitment to yourself to strive to someday wear this uniform as well.” Then utilising the words of the school’s motto, he encouraged them ‘Onward Ever Upward… to excellence.’

Lee-Ann Miller-Mendes as she addressed the student body of Parkinson School.

Goddard Enterprises Ltd, represented by Group Vice President, HR and Shared Services, Lee-Ann Miller-Mendes, spoke to the students of the school explaining that the uniforms “…are more than just gear, they are a symbol of pride, unity, and strength.” She added, “At Goddard Enterprises, we believe in teamwork, dedication, and excellence. She further encouraged, “Pumas, wear them with honour! When you step onto the track or the field, when you compete, when you push yourselves to be better, remember that you are not just representing yourselves—you are carrying the names of Parkinson Memorial Secondary School and Goddard Enterprises!

But being a Puma isn’t just about competition—it’s about supporting each other. Whether you’re on the field, on the track, or in the stands, stand together, motivate each other, and lift each other up. Together, you are stronger!” she said to applause from the packed hall.

Some members of the team walk into the hall to show the rest of the school their new uniforms.

The school also heard from the team captains, twin sister and brother Ranico and Renicia Brooks, who recognised and credited the efforts of the Principal and the teachers, and urged their fellow Pumas to ‘never give up.’ Renico acknowledged that they were now part of a new era and a new image for the school, and reminded his teammates that they were not just representing themselves, ‘but also our school and our sponsor.’

The students also participated in chants for the team written by other students, including one from Junior Monarch hopeful, Tashon, who chanted, “They mek a big mistake and pulled the Puma’s tail” to echoing shouts of glee from his fellow students.

The team being led off the stage in their new uniforms by Team Captain Renico Brooks. Co-Captain Renicia Brooks is far right.

The team uniforms were designed by Javon Lashley of J Designs, as well as the matching Cheerleaders’ uniforms, which were also introduced to the school at the Hype Day event.