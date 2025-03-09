Number One on the Call Sheet: Idris Elba, Angela Bassett, Jamie Foxx, Halle Berry… Apple TV+

Number One on the Call Sheet is an unprecedented two-part documentary film event celebrating the groundbreaking Black artists of Hollywood.
Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars reveal their journeys to game-changing leading roles. In candid interviews, they shine a light on the highs and lows of their craft, breakthrough moments, blueprints for success, and the next generation’s huge potential.
Number One on the Call Sheet is an unprecedented two-part documentary film event celebrating the groundbreaking Black artists of Hollywood.
Leave a Reply