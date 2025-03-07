Like Tears in Rain: Remembering Rutger Hauer

Iconic actor Rutger Hauer kept the outside world at arm’s length.



Through private, never-before-seen footage, his goddaughter Sanna uncovers his intimate world. The legacy of actor Rutger Hauer is undisputed. Despite his iconic roles such as in “Turkish Delight” and “Blade Runner,” there is only a small group of people who truly know the Dutch actor. Rutger’s goddaughter, Sanna Fabery de Jonge, delves into Hauer’s personal archive to reveal the person behind the world-famous actor.



Hauer documented his entire life on film, resulting in countless videos shot in Friesland, on his boat, and in the camper, as well as behind-the-scenes on movie sets, where we witness his unconditional love for his wife Ineke and his friends.



Through conversations with his wife, friends, and colleagues including Whoopi Goldberg, Paul Verhoeven, Robert Rodriguez, and Mickey Rourke, we see the person behind Rutger Hauer’s charismatic but also elusive character.

Post Views: 115