Kendal Hill man held on bail for alleged carjacking

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Major Crime Unit have arrested and formally charged Kemar Kadeem Kishmare Gaskin, 24 years of Briar Hall, Kendal Hill, Christ Church for the following offences:

Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm – Carla O’Neal on Tuesday 17th September, 2024.

Handing Stolen Motor Car – belonging to Rico Depeiza between the 5th December, 2024 and 31st January, 2025.

Gaskin appeared before Magistrate Deidre McKenna in the Oistins Magistrates Court on Monday, 10th March, 2025.

He was granted bail for the charge of Handling in the sum of $6,500.00 with one surety and bail for the charge of assault in the sum of $2,500.00 to reappear in the District ‘B’ Court on 17th March and District ‘C’ Court on 24th March, 2025 respectively.

Ryan Brathwaite Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service