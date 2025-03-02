Hydrate Caribbean Turns 5 – Celebrating a Half-Decade of Sustainable Hydration

Since its launch in February 2020, Newport Water’s ‘Hydrate Caribbean’ programme has been on a mission to transform access to drinking water in Barbados. Five years on, with backing from corporate and individual sponsors, 29 hydration stations now provide free, purified water to schools, public spaces, and key tourism hotspots across the island.

The Barbados Public Workers Co-operative Credit Union played a key role in launching the programme with the installation of the first two hydration stations at the Springer Memorial School and the St. Michael School in February 2020.

In November 2020, Rock Hard Cement became the first sponsor of a public hydration station at the Granville Williams Bus Terminal. This installation provided access to drinking water for the thousands of commuters who pass through one of Barbados’ busiest transport hubs each day.

A student at the Lester Vaughan School refills her reusable water bottle at the school’s Hydration Station.

More than just a clean water source, these hydration stations represent a powerful solution to two major challenges: plastic pollution and accessible hydration.

Plastic waste is a persistent problem for Barbados. A school alone can generate over 67,000 plastic bottles per year, many of which end up polluting the environment. Hydrate Caribbean’s stations reduce the need for single-use bottles while encouraging a sustainable habit—refilling reusable bottles.

Multi-award-winning artiste Michael “Mikey” Mercer, brand ambassador for the Barbados Marine Spatial Plan, drinks water from the Brandon’s Beach Hydration Station.

Hydrate Caribbean seeks to prioritize drinking water options for our students, recognizing the link between proper hydration and academic performance in the face of increasing heat. As temperatures rise, and with the school and sports term in full swing, heat stress and dehydration threaten the health, focus, and performance of our children. It is a reality that no child should face in 2025.

The robust hydration stations, suitable for both indoor and outdoor settings, deliver 70 to 140 litres of chilled water per hour—over 250% more than traditional fountains. Stations are built to endure the toughest conditions, are free-to-use, and are accessible to everyone, regardless of age, height, or size.

Two Coleridge & Parry students top up their bottles at their school’s Hydration Station sponsored by the Barbados Diabetes Foundation and the Great Pacific Group.

The programme also addresses the issue of affordability. Students island wide are spending over $100,000 each year on water from vending machines. For many, purchasing bottled water is uneconomical, leading them to either skip hydration entirely or rely on outdated and unsanitary fountains and pipes.

One student at the Luther Thorne Memorial Primary School, the most recent launch, captured the impact: “The water is really cold, it’s the right temperature and it tastes really nice…I am glad there is a water station at my school”.

Hydrate Caribbean has achieved remarkable milestones, including saving over 3.32 million plastic bottles through free refills. Water stations have been installed at public locations such as Golden Square Freedom Park and the Hastings Boardwalk. Additionally, 17 public and private primary and secondary schools across Barbados have reduced their carbon footprint and embraced healthier water choices with the help of these stations

Hydrate Caribbean is made a reality through the support of partners and sponsors, whether by funding an entire station (full sponsorship) or participating in the crowdfunding (partial sponsors) effort. Full sponsors are offered the exclusive opportunity to brand a Hydration Station fully and choose the school or public space where it will be installed. Partial sponsors contribute to the programme via the website, cash, direct transfer or cheque and are acknowledged on the Hydrate Caribbean web page. All contributions collected go towards the amount required for installation and maintenance costs of each station. The Hydrate team will then select a location for the station from a network of hosts.

Thank you to all our full sponsors: Barbados Public Workers Co-operative Credit Union, Great Pacific Group, Barbados Diabetes Foundation, Rock Hard Cement, Ansa Merchant Bank Barbados, Massy Card, Pharmacy Sales Caribbean, Harris Paints, Rentokil Initial, PwC, Capita Financial Services, Wibisco, Safety Supply Company, Banks Holdings Ltd, Wholesale Express, Wilson Foundation, Marshall Trading, Kooyman, Marine Spatial Planning Unit, Farmer’s Choice, and Rotoplastics Barbados.

We are equally thankful to our partial sponsors, including: Payce Digital, Hitz 106.7 F.M, Sole Addiction, Barbados Speech and Hearing Centre, All About You The Spa and many more. Whether through one-time donations or recurring monthly support, contributions from partial sponsors also go a long way in ensuring that our children and public spaces have purified drinking water.