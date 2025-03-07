Frontline Trading Supports Queen’s College Basketball  

On a sunny Tuesday afternoon, cooled by the brisk northwest trade winds, the basketball court at Queen’s College, Husbands, St. James received a much-needed upgrade.
This occurred during the lunch break, and an energetic group of male students were overjoyed and wasted no time making use of the newly revamped equipment.
Basketball coach Ryan Holford and PE teacher Brian Holder also expressed their happiness at this development. Mr. Holford explained that QC is one of the leading secondary schools in basketball, with consistent results as champions and runners-up in both boys and girls, and across various age groups.
Hopefully, this project will inspire other businesses and individuals to contribute to sports development in schools across the island.
