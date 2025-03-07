Frontline Trading Supports Queen’s College Basketball  

On a sunny Tuesday afternoon, cooled by the brisk northwest trade winds, the basketball court at Queen’s College, Husbands, St. James received a much-needed upgrade.

The backboards on the court were refurbished and replaced on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, by Colour XL, a leading Barbados sign company. This project was sponsored by Frontline Trading as part of their commitment to improving Barbadian society.

This occurred during the lunch break, and an energetic group of male students were overjoyed and wasted no time making use of the newly revamped equipment.

Patrick Niles, Marketing Manager at Frontline Trading, said their company was happy to assist the students at Queen’s College, and was pleased to see their enthusiastic response when the first of the two backboards was installed.

Basketball coach Ryan Holford and PE teacher Brian Holder also expressed their happiness at this development. Mr. Holford explained that QC is one of the leading secondary schools in basketball, with consistent results as champions and runners-up in both boys and girls, and across various age groups.

Deputy Principal Dr. Charmaine Foster welcomed the new backboards, which feature the QC Warriors graphic, as a positive move for the PE Department.

Hopefully, this project will inspire other businesses and individuals to contribute to sports development in schools across the island.