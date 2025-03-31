Eid Mubarak from Prime Minister of Barbados: Mia Amor Mottley

As the holy month of Ramadan comes to a close, I extend my warmest wishes to our Muslim brothers and sisters in Barbados and around the world, as you celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

I recoginise that Eid is a time of gratitude, reflection, and renewal. It is a moment to cherish the joyous aspects of life that unite us; faith, family and friendship. Eid is also a time to extend kindness and generosity to those around us, embodying the principles of compassion and connection that Ramadan has reinforced.

These are principles which I hope we can continue to practice throughout the remainder of the year, as kindness and generosity can serve to improve our individual lives, as well as the lives of those in our communities, and guarantee a platform for a more peaceful and pleasant way of life for all who call this beautiful island home.

Here in Barbados, we are blessed to be part of a diverse and inclusive society where respect for different cultures and faiths strengthens us as a nation. And so I pray that this Eid serve as a reminder that the values of compassion – kindness and generosity – are what truly make us one nation.

May this joyous occasion bring you peace, happiness, and prosperity.

Eid Mubarak!