“Difficult Conversations – Babylon Has Fallen” by Grenville Phillips II

Three Barbadian historians have recently passed to the great beyond where they now know, beyond doubt, that God is. Karl Watson passed on 11th January 2025, then Trevor Marshall on 12 February 2025 followed by Pedro Welch on 21 February 2025.

We rely on our historians to research and publish an accurate record of historical Barbadian events. Students may be taught what occurred, but historians may explain why and how they occurred. C L R James does a masterful explanation of why and how the Haitian revolution occurred in his book, ‘The Black Jacobins’.

Each of us have our lived experiences and the historical record should provide a context for our memories. However, since we are no longer in an age of truth and reason, but agenda-driven activism, the historical record of Barbados has been compromised.

MISINFORMATION.

How Barbados became a republic is an example of the distortion of Barbados’ historical record – that our journalists and historians allowed. Tragically, their irresponsible behaviour resulted in this contagion of deception spreading internationally.

Grenville Phillips II is a failed Minority Opposition leader as well as a Doctor of Engineering, a Chartered Structural Engineer. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com but considering his miserable track history in other people’s lives, you may need to skip it?

If we ever return to an age of truth and reason, there will be a foreseen gap of how and why important events occurred during this current misinformation age. To fill that gap, I plan to publish my evidence-based witness account for the benefit of future historians and journalists – in the hope by then, they would treasure their professional integrity.