CROSQ and BSI Partner to Strengthen National Quality Policies in CARICOM

The CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ) and BSI (British Standards Institution) have introduced a tool designed to help CARICOM Member States strengthen their National Quality Infrastructure (NQI). Known as the National Quality Policy (NQP) Implementation Matrix, this tool assists national regulatory authorities in monitoring, evaluating, and improving their quality systems to support businesses, protect consumers, and drive economic growth.

Introduced during the National Quality Policy Implementation Matrix Workshop in Barbados hosted by both institutions late last month, the hybrid event, as part of the UK Government’s Standards Partnership programme, brought together over 100 regional stakeholders, including government officials, quality infrastructure experts, and business leaders. The initiative reflects the CROSQ, BSI and the FCDO’s commitment to providing funding and capacity-building support to strengthen the Quality Infrastructure regionally and nationally.

At the heart of a strong National Quality Infrastructure is the National Quality Policy—a government-led strategy that enables and strengthens each country’s ability to comply with regional and international commitments and align the activities of the associated quality infrastructure with established quality best practices and principles and national development goals. CROSQ and BSI have supported Member States in the development of their NQPs including Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago. The organisation continues to support Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in developing their NQPs.

Speaking at the seminar, CROSQ’s Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Sharonmae Smith Walker, emphasized the importance of NQPs for regional trade development, stating, “Successful global market integration relies on our ability to compete with the best of the world.” She highlighted that the ability of regional manufacturers to verify the safety of their products and services and; their compliance with technical regulations in their respective target markets was critical to accessing global markets.

Mrs. Walker explained that a well-structured NQP not only strengthens local trade capabilities but reinforces a country’s commitment to international best practices. “The development of NQPs sends a powerful message to the world that quality is central to a country’s national development ambitions, especially within CARICOM,” Walker said.

Mr. Paul Wittingham, Deputy Director, Trade for Development at the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, noted that this collaboration enables Caribbean exporters to maximize opportunities under the UK’s preferential trade agreements, access new markets, and integrate into global value chains. “It is our long-term goal for all businesses to meet international standards so that they can export globally and reap the benefits of export-led growth,” Mr. Wittingham said.

The NQP Implementation Matrix provides countries with a structured approach to align their quality infrastructure with national priorities, paving the way to make trade more efficient and boosting export potential. Upon completion, the matrix will offer a clear picture of the immediate and medium-term QI-related needs across key sectors.

Mr. Richard Taylor, Director Knowledge Services at the BSI reinforced the organization’s continued partnership with CROSQ, stating that the organisation will continue to work with CROSQ through the Commonwealth Standards Network (CSN) and the Standards Partnership programme, formalized by the Memorandum of Understanding signed by both institutions in April 2023.

Through this continued collaboration, CROSQ and BSI reaffirm their dedication to support the building of Quality Infrastructure regionally and nationally that supports sustainable development, enhances trade opportunities, and economic growth across the Caribbean.