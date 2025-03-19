CIBC Caribbean assists Substance Abuse Foundation’s Teen Intervene & Confident Me Programme

A programme for persons having adverse childhood experiences, introduced in 2021 after the major Covid shutdown, will get a new impetus when the Teen Intervene 2025 gets going by the Verdun & Marina projects of the Substance Abuse Foundation (SAF).

Following an injection of funds from CIBC Caribbean, pre-teens and teenagers who are experiencing behavioural and emotional challenges as they transition physically into adulthood will have the opportunity to attend the 3-day camps and workshops to be held at the treatment facilities at Verdun and Marina Houses.

Creative Arts Therapies, Play, Drama, Movement and Equine Therapies are just some of the activities and treatment models utilised to aid the emotional wellbeing of the participants who attend the camps.

Participants between the ages of 11 and 16 are selected in collaboration with guidance counsellors at some primary and secondary schools, who recognise the need for the children to have some intervention, as they develop, to aid in their emotional and often physical wellbeing. Allison Gotip, Director of Clinical Services at Verdun & Marina, confirmed that research has shown that the camps and workshops have helped the children to foster a better relationship with their parents and the community. A parent workshop also aids the process, as they are able to better understand their children after being involved in the experience.

Allison Gotip (second left) explains to Donna Wellington (right) the logistics of the Teen Intervene and Confident Me Programme while Nicolette Williams (left) looks on during the presentation of funds.

Nicollette Williams, the Youth & Adolescence Specialist/Psychotherapist, who leads and conducts the workshops explained that they were not only witnessing behavioral issues but also self-esteem and substance use and abuse challenges with school age children. This led to some sessions being conducted in schools which has meant greater collaboration with other agencies such as the Kings Trust Development Program, Juvenile Liaison Scheme, The Rotary Club of Barbados, and The Barbados Association of Guidance Counsellors, to enhance the programme.

She alluded to the increase in violence and a higher level of anger in the community, which has been manifested in the schools and has put greater pressure on the guidance counsellors, who are now able to recommend the children and schools that can benefit from this programme.

Williams further explained that because the children may be bottling up anger and physically violent issues, they sometimes have to creatively use non-talk therapies and play, to allow the children to identify and deal with those emotions in a healthier way.

Donna Wellington, Managing Director for the Barbados OpCo, in presenting the $10,000 in sponsorship, confirmed that the bank has been a partner with The Foundation over the past 11 years, since when she has been in the role and even before the Teen Intervene & Confident Me initiative was conceived. She reminisced on the bank assisting in the construction phase and then touring of the finished chicken pens when the facility at Verdun House was starting its chicken farm, which is now a flourishing enterprise.