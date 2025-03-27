CIBC Caribbean appoints Victor Boyce as Director, Corporate Banking

CIBC Caribbean has announced the appointment of Victor Boyce as the new Director of Corporate Banking.

Boyce, a veteran banker with 25 years’ experience in banking, 20 of which were in Corporate and Investment Banking, will take up his new post with the Barbados business on April 1, 2025.

He has held a number of senior management positions with local and regional financial institutions over the years.

“Victor has a wealth of experience, his are tried and tested hands, and we are truly pleased to welcome him back home,” said Kemar Polius, Head of Country designate for Barbados.

Boyce who holds a postgraduate degree in Economics and Finance from the University of York and is currently pursuing doctoral studies at the University of the West Indies, started his banking career as a Teller with another local commercial bank in 1994.

He first joined CIBC Caribbean (then CIBC FirstCaribbean) in 2017 as Director Corporate Business Development, Eastern Caribbean and Country Head, St. Lucia before leaving in 2021 to lead another financial institution.