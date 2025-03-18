CCREEE Announces New Executive Board Leadership

The Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE) is pleased to announce the convening of its 4th rotational cycle of the Executive Board for a period of two (2) years. This new cycle brings new leadership with Barbados elected as the new Chair and Suriname as the Deputy Chair. Additionally, The Bahamas, and Turks and Caicos also joined as contracting parties to the Executive Board, reinforcing regional collaboration in the pursuit of a sustainable and resilient Caribbean.

New Leadership

Barbados was elected unopposed as the new Chair of the CCREEE Executive Board. Minister of Energy and Business Barbados, Senator the Honourable Lisa Cummins, expressed excitement at this development, emphasizing Barbados’ pledge to deepening its engagement with CCREEE.



This marks a defining chapter for Barbados and the Caribbean’s energy future. As we take on the Chairmanship of the CCREEE Executive Board, Barbados is steadfast in its commitment to fostering stronger alliances with our regional and international partners. Our vision is clear – through collaboration, investment, and a shared ambition, we will accelerate the energy transition. –Senator the Honourable Lisa Cummins, Minster of Energy and Business



Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Business, Ms. Keisha Reid will serve as Chairperson on behalf of Barbados, bringing her extensive experience and leadership in energy policy.

I am honoured to serve as Chairperson during this pivotal time. Together, we will accelerate our efforts towards a sustainable and resilient energy future for the Caribbean. This role presents an opportunity to strengthen regional collaboration, ensuring that our policies, programs, and initiatives are aligned to create tangible benefits for our people and economies. – Ms. Keisha Reid, Chairperson

The Executive Director of CCREEE, Dr. Mohammad Rafik M.S. Nagdee, welcomed Barbados and reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to supporting CARICOM member states design a future that exceeds expectations.

The Caribbean stands at a defining moment in its energy transition. With the new Executive Board, CCREEE reaffirms our commitment to bold action, innovation, and forging strategic partnerships that will propel the region towards a more resilient and sustainable future. As we advance CCREEE’s mission, we reaffirm our pledge to work hand in hand with Caricom Member States and all of our regional and international partners towards a unified vision, that will drive a future which is designed to exceed expectations. Dr. Mohammad Rafik M.S. Nagdee, Executive Director, CCREEE



The Executive Board and the Centre also extends its heartfelt gratitude to St. Lucia and the outgoing Chairman, Dr. James Fletcher, for his exemplary leadership and dedication, and congratulated Dr. Fletcher on his appointment as CARICOM Climate Envoy. Dr. Fletcher’s tenure was marked by significant strides in navigating CCREEE at a crucial time, ensuring the continued advancement of renewable energy and energy efficiency across the region and beyond.

Serving as Chairperson has been a profound privilege. I am confident that under Barbados’ leadership, CCREEE will continue to drive impactful change in our energy landscape. – Dr. James Fletcher, Outgoing Chairman