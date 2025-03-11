Canada’s Minister of International Development Visits Native Caribbean as Ottawa Expands Support for Women Entrepreneurs

Five years ago, Tamara Gibson launched Native Caribbean, a Barbadian, woman-owned business creating culturally relevant scents and artisanal candles. Just three weeks after opening, COVID-19 struck—but instead of halting progress, the business continued to grow. Today, her business has moved locations three times to accommodate expansion, and with the ability to pour 1,000 candles a day, Native Caribbean continues to thrive in both local and international markets.

Canada’s Minister of International Development, Ahmed Hussen, visited Native Caribbean to witness first-hand the impact of development programs in driving business growth, innovation and economic empowerment. Facilitated by the Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export), the visit highlighted how targeted support through strategic partnerships between business support organizations such as Export Barbados amongst others, has helped firms like Tamara’s scale, access financing and enter international markets- an example of success that Canada hopes to replicate across the Caribbean through a new project- to be implemented by Caribbean Export.

“Risk doesn’t disappear, but it can be managed with the right support. Agencies like Caribbean Export and Export Barbados provide a buffer, helping businesses navigate challenges and seize opportunities,” said Tamara. “Development funding and technical assistance are critical. Support from Caribbean Export gave us our first export plan—something I couldn’t have done alone. This kind of assistance helps businesses grow in ways we don’t always have the capacity for, opening doors to new markets and sustainable expansion”.

During the Minister’s visit, Caribbean Export and Global Affairs Canada announced the CAD $3.46 million Caribbean Women Entrepreneurs Generating Resilient and Inclusive Trade (GRIT) project.

Tamara’s success story aligns with Canada’s broader commitment to fostering economic opportunities for women-led businesses in the region. GRIT will help women entrepreneurs in Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent & the Grenadines:

Enhance their productivity by adopting green business practices and technology.

Develop the skills needed to meet international market requirements, including in Canada.

Participate in trade missions and gain insights into new market opportunities.

Dr. Damie Sinanan, Executive Director of Caribbean Export, welcomed Canada’s continued investment in women entrepreneurs, stating:

“We are grateful for the Canadian government’s support for women entrepreneurs in the Caribbean. With this kind of backing, women-led businesses will have greater opportunities to grow, build resilience, and expand their exports—driving significant impact across the region,” said Dr. Damie Sinanan.

Tamara’s journey—from a startup navigating a global pandemic to a thriving export-ready business—is proof of what is possible when women entrepreneurs receive the tools they need to succeed. With initiatives like GRIT, more Caribbean women will be empowered to follow in her footsteps, transforming their businesses and their communities.