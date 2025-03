Unlike previous years when Palmetto Square at the north end of Parliament Buildings teemed with supporters, only a modest crowd of about 100 people assembled, their cheers and applause a mere echo of the vibrant receptions of the past.

A one-off Solidarity Allowance of $300 will be provided to Barbadians over the age of 18 with legal status who have contributed to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) for the last 12 months.

The allowance, which is exempt from income tax, can be collected by eligible individuals upon visiting designated locations with their ID cards and proof of address.

A due diligence check will be conducted before the allowance is paid.