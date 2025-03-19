Bishop of Barbados calls on country to pray for better health of predecessor

Former Bishop of Barbados and Archbishop of the West Indies, The Most Rev. Drexel Gomez has been diagnosed with a serious medical condition and hospitalized in his native Bahamas.

His family, in reporting that he is lucid and currently not in pain, has asked for the prayers of “people of good will everywhere, in giving thanks for him and in praying for him, for his well-being and healing.”

‘I am calling on all Anglicans and the wider Barbadian Christian community to remember Archbishop Gomez in prayer. We should also remember his family and the people and Diocese of The Bahamas and The Turks and Caicos Islands at this time’

Archbishop Gomez faithfully served the Barbados Diocese and the national community for 20 years from 1972 to 1992 before returning to his homeland. He last graced us with his presence during the month of July last year when he delivered an inspiring sermon at the Diocesan Service marking the 200th Anniversary of our Diocese.