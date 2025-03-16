Breaking News

  • Barbadian Elected to FIFA Council in Historic First

  • 19 year old charged for late February murder

  • 24 YEAR OLD MURDERED IN BRITTONS HILL

  • PM Mottley Announces Changes to Cabinet of Barbados after rapid departure of St Michael South Central MP

  • TRICIA WATSON ADDRESSES APPLICATION OF LIGHT AND POWER TO BE EXEMPTED FROM STANDARDS OF SERVICE AND PAYMENT OF FINES AND COMPENSATION TO AFFECTED RATEPAYERS

  • WILTSHIRE FROM STATION HILL WANTED FOR QUESTIONING

Hackett, whose last known address is Fordes Land, Silver Hill, Christ Church is approximately five feet ten inches (5’ 10”) in height and is of a brown complexion.

BARBADOS POLICE SERVICE ON LOOK-OUT FOR “FATMAN”

Bajan Reporter

,

BARBADOS POLICE SERVICE ON LOOK-OUT FOR “FATMAN”

Bajan Reporter

,
Hackett, whose last known address is Fordes Land, Silver Hill, Christ Church is approximately five feet ten inches (5’ 10”) in height and is of a brown complexion.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Darion Alex Hackett 33yrs alias “Fatman” who is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter.

Hackett, whose last known address is Fordes Land, Silver Hill, Christ Church is approximately five feet ten inches (5’ 10”) in height and is of a brown complexion.
Hackett, whose last known address is Fordes Land, Silver Hill, Christ Church is approximately five feet ten inches (5’ 10”) in height and is of a brown complexion.

Darion Alex Hackett is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (South) at Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Darion Alex Hackett, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (South) at telephone numbers 418-2608 or 418 -2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

  • Ryan Brathwaite Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 152
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280