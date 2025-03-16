BARBADOS POLICE SERVICE ON LOOK-OUT FOR “FATMAN”

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Darion Alex Hackett 33yrs alias “Fatman” who is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter.

Hackett, whose last known address is Fordes Land, Silver Hill, Christ Church is approximately five feet ten inches (5’ 10”) in height and is of a brown complexion.

Darion Alex Hackett is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (South) at Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Darion Alex Hackett, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (South) at telephone numbers 418-2608 or 418 -2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

Ryan Brathwaite Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service