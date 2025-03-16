Barbadian Law Enforcement seeking 28-year-old from the Pine

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Rackeem Shaquille Alleyne 28 years who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Alleyne, whose last known address is #7 Shepton Lane, Pine, St. Michael is of a dark complexion and has a slim built. He has a small nose, small ears and thick lips. He has tattoos of the words ‘DREAM CHASER’ and ‘THUG LIFE’ on his left forearm.

Rackeem Shaquille Alleyne is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (South) at Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Rackeem Shaquille Alleyne, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (South) at telephone numbers 418-2608 or 418 -2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

Ryan Brathwaite Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service