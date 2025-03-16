Barbadian Elected to FIFA Council in Historic First

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) just announced in a historic first, BFA President Randy Harris has been elected to the prestigious FIFA Council.

With a career spanning 48 years in football administration, Harris is the first Barbadian to be elected to the Council and has confirmed that in order to fulfill his new role at FIFA, he will not be putting himself forward for re-election as Caribbean Football Union (CFU) President.

BFA President Randy Harris was elected to the FIFA Council at the 40th Concacaf Ordinary Congress held in St. Lucia (image courtesy of Concacaf).

“It is really an honor and a privilege to be elected as a member of the FIFA Council,” he said. “I am looking forward to be able to strengthen the voice of the region at the global table, and to continue to support the FIFA President’s vision in the development of football globally.

I can confirm that I remain firmly committed to the Barbados Football Association.

I am humbled and grateful for this new opportunity, and I will continue to strive for excellence at all levels of the sport that has been my lifelong passion.”

The official announcement of Harris’ election to the FIFA Council was made today at the 40th Ordinary Congress of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) held in St. Lucia.

The Congress serves as the annual general meeting for the region’s governing body for football, and was attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Concacaf President Victor Montagliani, as well as Presidents and delegates from all 41 Concacaf Member Associations, Concacaf Council Members, and other key figures from the regional and global football community.

The 40th Concacaf Ordinary Congress was attended by key figures from the regional and global football community (image courtesy of Concacaf).

CONMEBOL President and FIFA Vice President Alejandro Dominguez, the Right Honourable Philip J. Pierre, Prime Minister of St. Lucia, and the Honourable Kenson Casimir, Minister of Sports of St. Lucia, were also in attendance.

As part of the 40th Concacaf Ordinary Congress, the Confederation’s Member Associations reviewed and approved the Confederation’s 2025 budget. Elections were also conducted for the following FIFA Council and Concacaf Council positions:

FIFA COUNCIL

Member (North America): Cindy Parlow Cone, USA – elected (unopposed)

Member (Caribbean): Randy Harris, Barbados – elected (unopposed)

Member (Female): Sonia Fulford, Turks and Caicos Islands – re-elected (unopposed)

CONCACAF COUNCIL

Vice President (Central America): Sergio Chuc, Belize – re-elected (unopposed)

Member (North America): Mikel Arriola, Mexico – elected (unopposed)

Member (Caribbean): Maurice Victoire, Martinique – re-elected

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is the international governing body for association football, beach soccer, and futsal.

The FIFA Council (formerly called the FIFA Executive Committee) is the main decision-making body of the organization in the intervals of FIFA Congress and is the strategic body that sets the vision for FIFA and global football.