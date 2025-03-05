BANGO and CPDC host Roundtable on Climate Risk Financing

THE Barbados Association of Non-Governmental Organizations (BANGO), in collaboration with the Caribbean Policy Development Centre (CPDC), recently hosted a timely roundtable discussion titled “Innovative Approaches to Catalyse the Delivery of Meso-Level Climate and Disaster Risk Finance and Insurance (CDRFI).”

Representatives of the CSOs attending the Roundtable Discussion worked together to conceptualise innovative insurance products that would benefit persons in the farming and fisheries sector in the region.

Held over two days at the Barbados Football Association Conference Room in Wildey, St. Michael, this workshop aimed to explore and develop new strategies for enhancing climate resilience in the Caribbean. The focus was on inclusive and equitable CDRFI solutions, particularly targeting vulnerable communities. Meso-level solutions are community-based or regional approaches that bridge the gap between large-scale government efforts and individual-level initiatives.

The event provided a valuable platform for civil society organizations, government representatives, and other stakeholders to learn about, discuss, and collaborate on innovative financial products designed to address climate-related risks. CDRFI Lead Researcher Norense Iyahen facilitated the sessions and led a robust exchange of ideas and knowledge.

This roundtable was part of a broader Caribbean initiative funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). It supports the project “Multi-Actor Partnership for Pro-Poor and Gender-Equitable Climate Risk Financing in the Context of the IGP’s 2025 Vision.”

Some of the participants on the final day of the Roundtable Discussion called ‘Innovative Approaches to Catalyse the Delivery of Meso-Level Climate and Disaster Risk Finance and Insurance’.

Dr. Marcia Brandon, Secretary General of BANGO, opened the session by highlighting the significance of the discussion. She explained that the roundtable is critical in building a knowledge base on climate and disaster risk finance options that are integrated in a pro poor and gender equitable way to build climate resilience.

The BANGO Secretary-General explained that the project aims to support climate resilience efforts across the Caribbean, particularly in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, and Jamaica.

CDRFI round table opening session

CPDC Executive Director Richard Jones further elaborated on the project’s goals, reiterating the need for innovative approaches to financing for vulnerable communities. “While we have explored the higher-level financial mechanisms that governments use at macro level, we’ve also explored the individual level. Today, we’re in the middle. We’re looking at how organizations who function in the middle between the governments and individuals and communities can assist in providing that social safety net to private finance for vulnerable persons. The research methodology includes consultations with key stakeholders.”

During the roundtable discussions, stakeholders engaged in an in-depth examination of climate and disaster risk finance products, including parametric insurance.

“CPDC is of the view that through collaboration and shared commitment, we can achieve a climate resilient Caribbean, particularly one where no one is left behind,” Jones stated.

By enhancing access to climate finance and disaster insurance mechanisms, BANGO, CPDC and their partners aspire to create a more resilient and sustainable future for the region.