Bajan-born Financial Expert to Receive UWI Vice Chancellor’s Award for Leadership & Community Impact

“As a Caribbean national, this award is really special to me. I think of all the educators, business people, professionals, and community leaders across the Caribbean—products of the University of the West Indies who shaped my life as a young person and early in my career. Their investment in me has been profound, and I am so grateful that the University of the West Indies has bestowed the Vice Chancellor Award on me,” shares Dr. Mark Beckles.

In recognition of his remarkable contributions to financial services, community development, and non-profit leadership, Beckles will receive the prestigious Vice Chancellor’s Award at the 16th annual UWI Toronto Benefit Awards on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Toronto, Canada.

Originally from Barbados, with over 30 years of experience in financial services, Beckles has held global executive leadership roles in banking, insurance, risk management, and non-profit leadership.

Before retiring, he served as an executive at RBC Royal Bank in Canada, leading community investment initiatives and cultivating key relationships with policymakers, partners, and stakeholders across the country. He previously held senior roles, including Head of RBC Insurance Advice Centre and Regional Vice President, Retail Banking, overseeing operations in multiple markets.

Beyond his professional achievements, Mark finds his greatest inspiration at home. “My wife and children inspire me. While they are very different, they are extremely passionate about the issues they champion. Their determination and resilience in overcoming obstacles to move their causes forward is something to behold. They are all fearless,” says Beckles.

In addition to his corporate career, Beckles has been deeply committed to community service. His dedication to non-profit leadership is most evident in his role as President & CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund (Canada), where he played a pivotal role in advancing programs for children’s well-being.

As he accepts this prestigious honour, Mark remains committed to uplifting the next generation. “They are the brightest of lights, so be bold in the face of great challenge. Remember that they are the constellation of hope, the sphere and the flame. They are mystery and majesty rolled into one. They are the radiance that our nation—and indeed the world—so desperately needs. They are the fire of ambition and the embers of desire. They are the beacon that will lead us forward in the vast hollow of night. They are the brightest of lights,” says Beckles.

Throughout his career, Beckles has received numerous accolades in both Canada and Barbados, including the City of Toronto Bob Marley Award, the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, the African Canadian Achievement Award for Leadership and Management, the Harry Jerome Award for Professional Excellence, and the Barbados 50 Independence Honour for community service. But, he considers this recognition from the UWI Toronto Benefit Awards among his most meaningful.

The night promises an unforgettable evening filled with inspiration, celebration, and recognition of outstanding individuals and organizations that are shaping a better future for all.

The evening will also feature the following honourees:

Luminary Award : Dr. Jason Drew Harrow (Kardinal Offishall) , multi-platinum rapper, producer, Def Jam Global A&R, and judge on Canada’s Got Talent

: , multi-platinum rapper, producer, Def Jam Global A&R, and judge on Canada’s Got Talent G. Raymond Chang Award: Mr. Myron Garron and Mrs. Berna Garron – Canadian philanthropists, who have contributed millions to paediatric health and Canadian healthcare institutions

Canadian philanthropists, who have contributed millions to paediatric health and Canadian healthcare institutions Chancellor’s Award : Onyx Initiative , a non-profit founded by Wayne and Nigela Purboo, aimed at closing the gap in the recruitment and promotion of Black college and university students in corporate Canada

: , a non-profit founded by Wayne and Nigela Purboo, aimed at closing the gap in the recruitment and promotion of Black college and university students in corporate Canada Vice Chancellor’s Award : Ms. Patricia DeGuire , Chief Commissioner of the Ontario Human Rights Commission, co-founder of the Canadian Association of Black Lawyers, and Black Law Students’ Association of Canada Ms. Leslie Woo , CEO of CivicAction and Founder of shebuildscities.org

:

