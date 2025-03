Academy Award® winner* Mikey Madison (Anora) and influential rapper Gerald “G-Eazy” Gillum (The Fate of The Furious) star in this exhilarating thriller about a young woman pressured by police to go undercover and infiltrate a local drug cartel. Joining the ranks of young criminal recruits doing dangerous work as confidential informants, River (Madison) vows to save her family and clear her name in this adrenaline-fueled, emotionally charged movie experience.

