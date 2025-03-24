Algeria steps up preparations for IATF2025 as six-month countdown starts

Preparations are on course for the Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 (IATF2025), Africa’s premier trade and investment event that will be held in Algiers, Algeria from 4th to 10th September 2025.

With only six months to go until IATF2025, the Government of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria in conjunction with the organising committee is stepping up final preparations for the event that is expected to bring to Algeria over 35,000 visitors from more than 140 countries to participate in what has become the foremost trade and investment platform on the continent and a marketplace for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Deputy Chairman of the IATF Advisory Council and former President of Afreximbank, Mr. Jean Louis-Ekra (in the middle), Algeria’s Minister of External Trade and Export Promotion, Hon. Mohammed Boukhari (second right), Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President Intra-African Trade and Export Development at Afreximbank (second left) and Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah, representing H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat (left) and Ms. Salma Mansouri, Secretary of State, for African matters, Republic of Algeria (right)

Addressing the fourth meeting of the Advisory Council of IATF, Algeria’s Minister of External Trade and Export Promotion, Hon. Mohammed Boukhari said, “Algeria has expressed its full readiness to organise IATF2025, especially given our extensive capabilities and resources which will be leveraged fully to ensure the success of this important event. A high-level intersectoral committee has been established to oversee and monitor the preparations. We are confident that IATF2025 will meet the set objectives as it perfectly aligns with Algeria’s economic objectives and we are committed to making the trade fair a resounding success.”

The Minister noted that Algeria takes pride in its continental belonging, which ‘reflects its deep-rooted civilisation and strengthens its future aspirations.’

More than 2,000 exhibitors including businesses from the continent and oversees will be showcasing their goods and services to thousands of visitors and buyers during the fair. It is expected to result in trade and investment deals worth over US$44 billion, spotlighting the growing impact of the fair as Africa’s leading marketplace. The Government of Algeria is putting in place measures to ensure a seamless travel experience for the huge number of visitors expected to attend IATF2025.

Deputy Chairman of the IATF Advisory Council and former President of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Mr. Jean Louis-Ekra said, “We have had a fruitful meeting of the Advisory Council. We are satisfied with the commitment and progress made so far towards preparing for IATF2025 as September beckons. We encourage countries, corporates, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), buyers, visitors, and delegates to take this early opportunity to register for the trade fair.”

IATF is a platform for boosting trade and investment in Africa and aims to tap into opportunities from AfCFTA’s single market of over 1.4 billion people and a GDP of over US$3.5 trillion. It is held biennially by Afreximbank, in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the AfCFTA Secretariat.

In the last three editions of IATF, over $100 billion in trade and investment deals have been closed cumulatively with over 70,000 visitors and more than 4,500 exhibitors participating.

Ahead of the Advisory Council meeting, Mrs Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade & Export Development Bank at Afreximbank briefed Hon. Boukhari on pending deliverables identified during the CANEX WEEKEND, which was held in Algiers in 2024 and used as a dry run for IATF2025. The Minister acknowledged the gaps and committed to addressing them promptly and putting measures in place to ensure a seamless travel experience for the large number of visitors expected at IATF2025.

Mrs. Awani stated, “Overall, we are happy with the progress made towards hosting IATF2025, the biggest trade and investment platform on the continent. I want to laud the Government of Algeria for agreeing to take necessary measures to ensure that IATF2025 is a resounding success. IATF2025 is pivotal to advancing intra-African trade. Therefore, I want to encourage local businesses, especially SMEs, to take advantage of the fair to showcase their products and services to buyers and visitors attending the fair, in order to expand their markets.”

Some of the activities lined up for the week-long IATF2025 include a trade exhibition by countries and businesses; the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme with a dedicated exhibition and summit on fashion, music, film, arts and craft, sports, literature, gastronomy and culinary arts; a four-day Trade and Investment Forum featuring leading African and international speakers; and the Africa Automotive Show for auto manufacturers, assemblers, original equipment manufacturers and component suppliers.

Special Days will also be held, dedicated for countries as well as public and private entities to showcase trade and investment opportunities, and tourism and cultural attractions, as well as Global Africa Day to highlight commercial and cultural ties between Africa and its diaspora, featuring a Diaspora Summit, market and exhibition, cultural and gastronomic showcase.

Also planned is a business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) platform for matchmaking and business exchanges; the AU Youth Start-Up programme showcasing innovative ideas and prototypes; the Africa Research and Innovation Hub @IATF targeting university students, academia and national researchers to exhibit their innovations and research projects; and the African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network (AfSNET) to promote trade, investment, educational and cultural exchanges at the local level. The IATF Virtual platform is already live, connecting exhibitors and visitors throughout the year.

To participate in IATF2025 please visit www.intrafricantradefair.com.