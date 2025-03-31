36 year old St Philip man held on number of automotive theft charges

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Major Crime Unit arrested and formally charged Terry Anderson Cadogan, 36 years of Cane Garden, St. Philip for the following offences:

Theft of motor car and contents – 5th December, 2018. Theft of motor car and contents – Between 20th and 21st June, 2018. Theft of motor car – Between 26th and 27th August, 2018. Theft of motor car – Between 6th and 7th September, 2018. Theft of motor car – Between 11th and 12th November, 2018. Theft of motor car – Between 21st and 22nd November, 2018. Handling stolen property to wit: motor car – Between 12th October 2018 and 9th January, 2019.

Cadogan made an appearance before Magistrate Douglas Fredricks in the District ‘B’ Magistrate Court on Monday, 31st March 2025 and is now awaiting sentencing.

Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service