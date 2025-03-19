33-year-old from Back Ivy facing separate Murder & Aggravated Burglary charges

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Major Crime Unit have arrested and formally charged Richan Robert Walrond 33yrs of Back Ivy, St. Michael for the following offences:

? Murder of – Vere Hoyte

? Use of a firearm to commit an indictable offence – on the 9th January, 2025

? Endangering the life – of Omar Hamilton on the 9th January, 2025





The case of Aggravated Burglary was transferred to District ‘A’ Court where he is scheduled to appear on Friday 21st March, 2025.

The Criminal Investigations Department (Central) formally charged Richan Robert Walrond for the following offence:

? Aggravated Burglary – Lazarres Jewellery on the 19th February, 2025

Walrond appeared in the District ‘E’ Court before Magistrate Wayne Clarke where he was not required to plead to the offences of Murder, Endangering Life and Use of a Firearm. He has been remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Monday, 14th April, 2025.

Ryan Brathwaite, Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service