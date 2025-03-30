30-year-old man from Bridgefield now in Custody

Kemar Darian Tarfari Clarke, 30 years of Bridgefield, St. Thomas, who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin, issued on Tuesday, 18th February, 2025, in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

On Thursday, 20th March, 2025, he was brought into police custody and is currently assisting police personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

Ryan Brathwaite Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service