27-year-old Sion Hill man in remand for murder

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Major Crime Unit has arrested and formally charged Brian O’Neal Hurley, 27 years of Brathwaite Gap, Sion Hill, St. James for the following offences:
- Murder of – Vere Hoyte on Thursday 9th January, 2025.
- Endangering the life of – Omar Hamilton on Thursday 9th January, 2025.
- Use of a firearm – on Thursday 9th January, 2025.
He has been remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Monday, 14th April 2025.
- Ryan Brathwaite, Inspector (Ag)
Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service
