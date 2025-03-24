24 YEAR OLD MURDERED IN BRITTONS HILL

Officers from the Hastings/Worthing Station are probing the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death of a male whose body was discovered at Villa Road, Brittons Hill, St. Michael on Tuesday 11th March, 2025.

INVESTIGATIONS:

The police received a report about 10:10 p.m of a man collapsing outside of a residence at Villa Road, Brittons Hill, Saint Michael. Police responded and on their arrival, they were met by personnel of the Barbados Ambulance Service who directed them to the lifeless body a male whose body had several wounds. A Medical Doctor visited the scene and pronounced death at the scene.

The victim has been officially identified by a family member as: Derriko Ricardo St. Hill, 24 years of 2nd Avenue, Vauxhall, Christ Church.

Investigations will continue into this matter. Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations is asked to call the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7608 or 430-7614, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

