19 year old charged for late February murder

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Black Rock Station) has arrested and formally charged Kyrese Samuel Eric Leroy Denny, 19 years of Fairfield Cross Road, St. Michael for the following offence while at Jackman Road, Wavell Avenue, Black Rock, St. Michael:

Murder of – Kadeem Scantlebury on Thursday, 27th February 2025

Denny appeared before Magistrate Allison Burke in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court today Thursday, 13th March 2025.

The teen was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Thursday, 10th April 2025.



Ryan Brathwaite Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service