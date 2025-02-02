Salzburg University of Applied Sciences goes global: Master programmes now available in English

The Department of Creative Technologies at the Salzburg University of Applied Sciences (FH Salzburg) is taking an important step towards internationalisation and is now offering its four Master’s degree programmes entirely in English. The programmes MultiMediaArt, MultiMediaTechnology, Human-Computer Interaction and Realtime Art & Visual Effects are thus increasingly open to an international audience and offer students the opportunity to prepare for a global career.

“The switch to English is a logical and necessary step in order to provide our students with the best possible preparation for the international job market,” emphasises Dominik Engel, Rector and Managing Director of Salzburg University of Applied Sciences. “Our graduates already have attractive career prospects worldwide, and many of them later bring their expertise back to Austria, where it benefits the local economy.”

A key reason for the change is the strong international networking of the multimedia industry, which not only offers job opportunities abroad, but also valuable prospects and contacts for students. The growing demand for specialists in the fields of Human-Computer Interaction and Realtime Art & Visual Effects – both innovative areas with global appeal – attracts students from all over the world.

“By switching to English, we are not only opening up additional career opportunities for our students, but also attracting a greater diversity of international talent,” adds Hilmar Linder, Head of the Department of Creative Technologies.

In addition to preparing students for the international job market, the introduction of English-taught programmes is part of Salzburg University of Applied Sciences’ broader internationalisation strategy, which focuses on increasing diversity and international presence on campus. The aim is to give students more opportunities for internships and semesters abroad, while the university itself is becoming more important as a location for international guest lecturers. “Internationalisation is a valuable and enriching factor for us, helping us to integrate new perspectives into teaching and research,” Engel continues.

Focus on internationality

By switching to English, Salzburg University of Applied Sciences emphasises its role as a modern and cosmopolitan university that offers its students a future-oriented educational environment and acts as a competent educational partner in an international environment. A total of seven degree programmes are currently offered in English. Subjects range from IT and Tourism to Creative Technologies.

Comments from international students

María Sabanza Gil (Spain), Master Realtime Art & Visual Effects: “I chose the Realtime Art & Visual Effects Master’s programme at Salzburg University of Applied Sciences because it focuses on Houdini and Unreal Engine – two programmes that are becoming increasingly important in the film industry. The close collaboration with the US-based video game company Epic Games in the Unreal Academic Partner Programme also offers unique learning opportunities that few universities can offer.”

Raktim Kumar Nag (India), Master Human-Computer Interaction: “The international diversity, with students from all over the world, makes the programme particularly exciting and enriching. Hands-on courses, state-of-the-art laboratories and access to industry experts provide the ideal environment for putting theoretical knowledge into practice. Added to this is the high quality of life in Salzburg – with its nature, culture and central location in Europe, which offers perfect opportunities for travel.”

Julia Barbosa Moreira Bastos (France), Master Realtime Art & Visual Effects: “What I particularly appreciate about the Salzburg University of Applied Sciences is the close contact and intensive cooperation with my fellow students. The small class sizes create a close-knit community in which lifelong friendships are formed. At the same time, the programme offers an impressive variety of topics and flexibility, which allows me to set individual priorities and discover new perspectives.”