Reaction of local media umbrella body on the sudden death of Inspector Rodney Inniss

It is with shock and profound sadness the Barbados Association of Journalists & Media Workers (BARJAM) learned of the passing of Police Communications and Public Affairs Officer Inspector Rodney Inniss.

The media fraternity extends sincere condolences to his brothers and sisters in the Barbados Police Service (BPS), as they cope with another untimely passing of one of their own in this new year.

We also share in their mourning of Inspector Inniss who over the years has proven to be both an officer and a gentleman in his frequent interactions with media workers.

Whether it was engaging with members of the media at a crime or accident scene, or engaging them personally or via the phone, Inspector Inniss was always personable and a consummate professional.

Even when media and police have not always agreed on an issue, Inspector Inniss was one who was steadfastly committed to dialogue and mutual respect.

He has long been a stickler not only for getting important information out to the media and the public in a timely manner, but also ensuring that any such information was accurate.

News of his sudden passing has already started to significantly impact members of the media who have been sharing fond memories of their interactions, having forged lasting friendships over his many years of service.

We also take this opportunity to extend our condolences to Inspector Inniss’ immediate family and friends. May he rest in peace.