Breaking News

  • 19 YEAR OLD IN SERIOUS CONDITION AFTER BCC STABBING INCIDENT

  • BCC COMMENTS OVER STABBING ON ITS EYRIE CAMPUS

  • Reaction of local media umbrella body on the sudden death of Inspector Rodney Inniss

  • Prime Minister of Barbados honours the passing of Inspector Rodney Inniss

  • “President Trump’s Executive Orders and the Caribbean” By Sir Ronald Sanders

  • “Alternative Leadership”, the basis for Barbados’ newest Political Party: the CBL

At any hour of the night, he was willing to take calls to provide clarity, reassurance, and ensure that our country was not in undue alarm when incidents occurred.

Prime Minister of Barbados honours the passing of Inspector Rodney Inniss

DevilsAdvocate

, ,

Prime Minister of Barbados honours the passing of Inspector Rodney Inniss

DevilsAdvocate

, ,
At any hour of the night, he was willing to take calls to provide clarity, reassurance, and ensure that our country was not in undue alarm when incidents occurred.

I am deeply shocked and saddened by the passing of the Barbados Police Service’s Inspector Rodney Inniss.

As Barbados Police Service Communications and Public Affairs Officer, Inniss endeared himself to Barbadians by showing a high level of dedication and compassion, no matter the circumstance.

At any hour of the night, he was willing to take calls to provide clarity, reassurance, and ensure that our country was not in undue alarm when incidents occurred.
At any hour of the night, he was willing to take calls to provide clarity, reassurance, and ensure that our country was not in undue alarm when incidents occurred.

Indeed, his service to our nation and the Barbados Police Service was nothing short of exemplary, and his absence will be deeply felt.

On behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, I sincerely extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, fellow members of the Barbados Police Service, loved ones, friends and all those who are undoubtedly shocked by his passing.

May he rest in peace.

Post Views: 124
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280