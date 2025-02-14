Nevisian Leadership Implements Mold Containment and Control Programme to Protect their Government Workers’ Health and Safety

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has implemented a comprehensive Mold Containment and Control Programme to proactively address concerns about mold in government buildings and ensure the health and safety of public officers.

Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley, Minister of Human Resources, highlighted the importance of the initiative during a recent press conference.

“Many of the buildings in Nevis were built in a different era and we have since then built and grafted onto them things like air conditioning and all of that, which creates an atmosphere for moisture and wherever there’s moisture, there’s a possibility of mold.

“The Cabinet has taken a decision that we will no longer be reactive, we will be proactive. So we are now developing in each Ministry a Mold Containment and Control Programme that will entail each Ministry having regular cleaning and regular testing and making the test results available to those being asked to work in the government.”

The Premier also addressed mold concerns at the Alexandra Hospital.

“We found mold in basement areas used for archives and records, and labs. We took proactive steps to evacuate the area and the lab etcetera were relocated. So those areas are not in use either by hospital staff or by the public and certainly are not accessible to patients.

“We engaged the Pan American Health Organization, PAHO, since last year (2024). PAHO worked alongside our health authorities here to come up with a plan and with recommendations. We are waiting for the final report and once we have that, we will then move to implement those recommendations to remedy the problem downstairs at the Alexandra Hospital.”

Regarding mold concerns at the courthouse, Premier Brantley outlined remedial efforts.

“We have a situation at our Courthouse; again, a stone building designed in a different era. I can say that at the courthouse we have done some remedial work there already. We also have invested in humidifiers, and things of that nature. What we are now going to do is an active session of cleaning and testing, cleaning and testing that will become the regimen as we try to keep our people safe from that challenge of mold.”

Premier Brantley emphasized that mold containment measures will be a structured process, with designated protocols for cleaning and maintenance.

“We are not just reacting to mold issues when they arise. Each Ministry will now have scheduled cleaning and inspections to prevent the buildup of mold. This proactive approach ensures that our employees are working in a safe environment.”

To ensure transparency and accuracy in identifying mold-related health concerns, the NIA will publish the results of mold testing in government offices.

“Bear in mind that mold is everywhere. So sometimes people are being impacted negatively by mold and they immediately say to the government ‘it’s the building that I work in’, but it could be their home, it could be the gym that they go to, it could be somewhere [else] because mold is everywhere.

“So, the reality is that we have to be cautious, but at the same time, we have a duty as Government to ensure that our buildings are safe and the work environment is safe. So, we are now going to go on cleaning regularly, testing regularly and not wait until people complain.”

The NIA’s proactive approach to mold containment underscores its commitment to maintaining safe and healthy working environments for all government employees. By implementing structured protocols across Ministries, the administration aims to create a long-term solution that minimizes risks and promotes workplace well-being.