DIGICEL SURINAME & ENERGIEBEDRIJVEN SURINAME SIGN LANDMARK POLE SHARING AGREEMENT

Marking a major step forward in enhancing Suriname’s digital infrastructure, Digicel recently announced the signing of a landmark pole sharing agreement with EBS. This agreement will also pave the way for future fibre-to-the-home and fibre-to-the-business installations, bringing high-speed internet directly to residences and businesses.

With this major milestone, Digicel will leverage EBS’s extensive pole network to expand its LTE coverage and improve the mobile data experience for customers across Suriname. By utilising existing infrastructure, Digicel can accelerate the deployment of its services, ensuring more people have access to reliable and high-speed internet.

The pole sharing agreement highlights the good collaboration and mutual commitment with EBS to improving the country’s digital infrastructure. Likewise, this partnership underscores Digicel’s dedication to investing in Suriname’s future and ensuring that the country is well-positioned for the expected growth in the oil and gas sector.

By working together with EBS, Digicel aims to provide robust and reliable connectivity that meets the needs of Suriname’s evolving digital landscape.

In thanking the Government for its support in reaching this milestone, Digicel Suriname Country Manager, Cherryl Daal said; “It’s a big day for us. With this partnership aligning perfectly with our vision of connecting and empowering customers, communities and countries, we’re looking forward to driving the advancement of Suriname’s digital infrastructure to the benefit of citizen consumers and businesses alike. With a goal of guaranteeing reliable and efficient connectivity, we’ll kick off with our transmission backbones in highly congested areas and are excited to get going. We look forward to working with EBS as a partner in our efforts and appreciate their assistance in concluding this strategic agreement for our country.”