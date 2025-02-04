Car Theft Spree under heavy brakes from TBPS

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Southern Division), have arrested and formally charged Malcolm Mandela Roberts, 32 years of Fairy Valley, Christ Church for the following offences:
- Theft from motor cars – 13 cases
- Criminal Damage – 14 cases
- Loitering with intent – 1 case
Roberts appeared before Magistrate McKenna in the Oistins Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 4th February, 2025 where he pleaded guilty to all twenty-four (24) charges. He has been remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Tuesday 4th March, 2025 to reappear for sentencing.
- Liesl Gabriel – Sergeant
Police Communications & Public Affairs Department
The Barbados Police Service
Leave a Reply