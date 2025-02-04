Car Theft Spree under heavy brakes from TBPS

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Southern Division), have arrested and formally charged Malcolm Mandela Roberts, 32 years of Fairy Valley, Christ Church for the following offences:

Theft from motor cars – 13 cases

Criminal Damage – 14 cases

Loitering with intent – 1 case

These offences were committed between the 29th December, 2024 and 23rd January, 2025 whilst in the areas of Chancery Lane, Silver Sands, Gibbons, Eailing Park, Inch Marlow, Callenders and Enterprise all in the parish of Christ Church.

Roberts appeared before Magistrate McKenna in the Oistins Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 4th February, 2025 where he pleaded guilty to all twenty-four (24) charges. He has been remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Tuesday 4th March, 2025 to reappear for sentencing.

Liesl Gabriel – Sergeant

Police Communications & Public Affairs Department

The Barbados Police Service