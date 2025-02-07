Barbadian NGO appeals to Authorities to improve lives of motoring public

In May of 2024, MakeItSafe made the following suggestions with respect to ‘making it safe’ on the roads of Barbados. Regrettably, eight months later, we have to repeat ourselves.

Activate and implement the Electronic Vehicle Registration System (EVR) Implement the long awaited and promised Breathalyzer Testing Activate where absent surveillance cameras (CCTV) Immediately begin vehicle checks for registration and insurance. Work with the GIAB to identify all registered and insured vehicles. Make it a legal requirement for vehicle repairers to report all unexplained collisions. Evidence of Registration and Insurance are required to be always in all vehicles.

Safety, cannot and must not be treated as an after-thought, especially when the stakeholders, The Barbados Police Service, The Barbados Fire Service, The Insurance Companies, the Motorcyclists, The Bicyclists, The Motorist, The Safety Associations and pedestrians are all like saying the same thing.



We have a problem!



In one of the media houses’ most recent Editorial, they said ‘our roads have become increasingly hostile to anyone not ensconced within the metal cocoon of a motor car.’ While this statement is true, we at MakeItSafe wish to also suggest that this hostility extends to those ‘within the metal cocoon of a motor car’.



The Editorial went on to say, ‘We need to reimagine our approach to urban planning and public transport in which the authorities implement policies that prioritise the safety and convenience of all road users, not just motorists.’ MakeitSafe is in full agreement and we stand ready to assist and co-operate with the authorities to ‘Make It Safe’ safe for all road users.