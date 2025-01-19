Vybz Kartel Rang in New Year with Historic Freedom Steet Concert

Vybz Kartel emerged on-stage for the first time in 13 years, just before midnight on New Year’s Eve in Kingston, Jamaica. A multi-generational swathe of fans, hailing from disparate parts of the island, United States, Canada, United Kingdom and more converged upon Independence Park (National Stadium) to witness the Freedom Street concert. In partnership with Vybz Kartel’s rum brand STR8 VYBZ and produced by Downsound Entertainment, the organization behind Jamaica’s largest annual music festival Sumfest, the concert was an epic moment for Kartel and his loyal fans.

Hip hop icon Busta Rhymes joins the show

The stage, anchored in the center of the stadium gave Vybz Kartel a 360-degree view of the audience that finished his lyrics as instrumentals were silenced to hear the crowd roar songs in unison. Guest performances by Lisa Hyper, Gaza Indu, ramped up excitement.

The appearance of Spice, dancehall’s Queen of the Stage, was a ‘ball drop’ moment before the actual stroke of midnight. Fireworks boomed above Independence Park. Vybz Kartel sang Jamaica’s national anthem signaling a new beginning for his life of freedom.

The adoration for Kartel — born Adidja Azim Palmer — was likened to that of a father by additional guests from Ghanaian artist Shatta Wale to Skillibeng to Popcaan. Likkle Addi and Likkle Vybz, the sons of Kartel, celebrated their father’s return with their own songs of pride as the offspring of the King of Dancehall.

Vybz Kartel and Popcaan sing hits together

Producer extraordinaire RVSSIAN, and dancehall artists Jah Vinci, Shawn Storm, Tommy Lee Sparta and Skeng rocked alongside Kartel. Hip-hop icon Busta Rhymes and dancehall legend Bounty Killer supported with their own medley of hits.

Vybz Kartel a.k.a. the Worl’ Boss has solidified his place as one of Jamaica’s most influential artists, with a career spanning over 20 years. Even after being sentenced to life in prison, the unstoppable artist has remained a dominant force in the music industry, dropping hits from his cell. Known for his razor-sharp lyrics and iconic Billboard chart toppers like “Romping Shop”, “Fever”, and “Clarks”, he continues to make a mark on both local and international music scenes.

His impact is evident in the careers of Jamaican stars like Spice, Popcaan, and Shenseea, and he has received high praise from global icons such as Cardi B, Rihanna, JAY-Z, Mick Jagger, and Drake. Following his prison release in July 2024, when his conviction was overturned after serving 13 years, Kartel’s star has risen even higher. In just a few months, he received his first GRAMMY nomination in the Best Reggae Album category for his EP Party With Me, launched a rum brand (STR8 VYBZ), and staged his monumental return with the Freedom Street concert. This year, the living legend will also release a deluxe 10th-anniversary edition of his iconic album Viking (Vybz Is King). Vybz Kartel has cemented his legacy. He stands as a living legend, embodying the indomitable spirit that defines the island of Jamaica.