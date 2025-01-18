THE C’BEAN CENTRE FOR RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY (CCREEE) WELCOMES KIESHA FARNUM AS HEAD OF PARTNERSHIPS & PROGRAMMES

The Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE) is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms. Kiesha Farnum as its new Head of Partnerships and Programmes, effective January 6, 2025. A seasoned development and project management practitioner, Farnum brings over two decades of experience in advancing sustainable development initiatives across 29 countries.

Farnum is known regionally and internationally for her extensive work with organizations such as the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the former Canadian Agency for International Development (CIDA), the former Australian Agency for International Development (AusAID) and collaborations with many others.

Her contributions also extend to the NGO sector. For example, she demonstrated her organisational leadership and programme management skills during her tenure at the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities in Trinidad & Tobago. In addition, as the founding managing director of the Walkers Institute for Regenerative Research Education and Design (WIRRED) in Barbados, Farnum established a non-profit think tank and living lab, scaling climate-resilient initiatives through a regenerative model. She remains an active contributor to the sector, serving on the board of directors at WIRRED, and as a member of the Global Water Partnership-Caribbean (GWP-C) Technical Committee (TEC).

Kiesha Farnum, Head of Partnerships and Programmes, The CCREEE.

A steadfast advocate for innovation and growth in sustainable development, Farnum’s expertise spans diverse fields, including climate finance, renewable energy, regenerative agriculture, eco-agritourism, nature-based solutions, and the circular economy. She also made significant contributions to education, labour market stimulation, water and sanitation, and leadership development.

Dr. Mohammad Rafik Nagdee, Executive Director of The CCREEE, expressed his enthusiasm for Farnum’s appointment: “Ms. Farnum’s track record in fostering partnerships and delivering impactful programmes aligns perfectly with The CCREEE’s new strategic direction. Her dedication to driving sustainable development and her ability to bring stakeholders together will strengthen our efforts to advance renewable energy and energy efficiency across the region. What’s even more exciting is that Ms. Farnum’s appointment marks a historic milestone as the first woman to hold an executive leadership role at The CCREEE. This significant achievement underscores the Centre’s commitment to promoting gender equity and women in leadership, reflecting the broader vision of inclusivity and diversity essential for driving sustainable development in the Caribbean.”

Farnum’s work with the Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator (CCSA) as Director of Public Sector Projects showcased her ability to align diverse sectors toward building a climate-smart region, focusing on renewable energy, the blue economy, and climate-smart agriculture. Dr. James Fletcher, Chairman of The CCREEE, in highlighting the importance of this appointment, noted, “Ms. Farnum’s leadership in sustainable development and her vast experience in project management will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen The CCREEE’s impact. Her collaborative approach and strategic vision are exactly what we need to build partnerships and implement transformative programs across the Caribbean.”

Farnum holds a Master of Science in Project Management with a specialisation in the Economics of Oil, Gas, and Renewable Energy from the University of Liverpool. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Sociology, and Management from the University of the West Indies and certifications in Organisational Leadership and Change, Executive Leadership Coaching, and Project Management Professional accreditation.