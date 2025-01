Small Town, Big Story is a warm, witty, very dramatic comedy set in a village full of secrets on the border of Ireland and another world. Hollywood TV Exec Wendy Patterson (Hendricks) returns to Irish border town Drumbán after 20 years to choose the final filming location for her big budget TV show ‘I AM CELT’ and to expose a decades-old secret she shares with respectable local doctor and family man, Séamus Proctor (Considine).

