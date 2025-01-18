QUARTET FACING MANY ROBBERY CHARGES, ONE UNDER $75,000 BAIL

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Northern Division) have arrested, formally and jointly charged Kyree Jelani Ziare Lopez, 17 years of Bagatelle, St Thomas, Amari Kenyatta Welch, 20 years of Brittons Hill, St. Michael, Ikyah Iroyal Jones, 20 years of Thorpes, St. James and Juannique Gabriel, 23 years of Redmans Village, St. James for the following offences:

1. Robery of Jamal Streeks

2. Robbery of Jeremy Simpson

3. Robbery of St. Clar Hinds

4. Robbery of Julia Greenidge

5. Robbery of Peter Lewis

?6. Robbery of Angela Haynes

?7. Robbery of Carl Goodman

8. Robbery of Torique Bonnett

?9. Aggravated Burglary of Joseph Goddard

10. Assault with intent to rob Josiah Haynes

The quartet appeared before Magistrate Wayne Clarke in the Holetown Magistrates Court. They have been remanded until February 14th 2025 and are scheduled to appear in the District ‘D’ Magistrates court to answer the charge of aggravated burglary. Lopez will appear on January 27th 2025 to answer his charges of possession of firearm and ammunition. Jones has been granted bail in the sum of seventy-five thousand dollars.

Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service