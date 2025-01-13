Prime Minister of Barbados expresses condolences for Passing of Dr Karl Watson

Barbados mourns the loss of one of its most remarkable sons, Dr. Karl Stewart Watson, an extraordinary historian, archaeologist, educator, mentor, and diplomat,who dedicated his life to preserving and celebrating the essence of what it means to be Barbadian.

For over 60 years, Dr. Watson gave unparalleled service for the love of our country and its people. His study and preservation of our nation’s history and heritage were grounded in a profound understanding of the value of our past. Indeed, his efforts have helped remind us that in a time of much global uncertainty, knowing where we came from ensures we never forget who we are, and what we are capable of. I know with absolute certainty that his work has enriched our collective identity as Bajans, inspired generations, and strengthened the foundations upon which our future will be built.

Whether it be through his time with the University of the West Indies Mona or Cave Hill Campus, in the Barbados Foreign Service, the Barbados National Trust, Barbados Museum & Historical Society, the George Washington House Restoration Committee, or his work on the Nidhe Israel Synagogue and Jubilee Gardens in Bridgetown, Newton Plantation, the Barbados/Carolinas Committee, or through his numerous publications or articles in the newspaper, Dr. Watson unearthed stories that revealed the resilience, ingenuity, and humanity of our ancestors.

In recognition of his immense contributions in life, Dr. Watson was awarded the Gold Crown of Merit in 2011. However, I believe his best reward would be our genuine appreciation of the enduring impact he left on the lives of those he taught, guided, and inspired.

On behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who mourn this irreplaceable loss. Let us all take solace in the knowledge that Dr. Watson’s legacy will endure, lighting our path forward as we embrace our opportunity to write on history’s page. May we honour his memory by continuing to cherish our history, protect our heritage, and strive for excellence in all that we do.

May he rest in peace and rise in glory.