Night Call (2025) Jonathan Feltre, Romain Duris

One evening, Mady – a young student by day, locksmith by night – receives an emergency call from Claire to open a lock. But the door the young woman wants to open isn’t hers, and the bag she runs away with isn’t hers either. It belongs to Yannick, a vicious mobster who blames Mady and will stop at nothing to retrieve his stolen goods.

Mady has only one night to prove his innocence and save his neck. What started out as an ordinary night shift turns into a brutal descent into violence. Night Call is a no-holds-barred crime thriller that ambitiously combines genres, from film noir to action-packed survival.

