ICC Awards 2024: Final Shortlists unveiled in men’s Test, Heyhoe Flint and Sobers categories

The International Cricket Council (ICC) disclosed their final set of shortlists in the ICC Awards 2024, honouring the outstanding performers in Men’s Tests and in the overall categories; the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

Acknowledging the best overall men’s cricketer during the year, the nominees for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy include a heavyweight list of candidates.

Harry Brook produced fireworks in all formats during a memorable year on the international stage, lighting up England’s Test, ODI and T20I encounters with explosive hitting and boasting an average of over 50 in all three formats. His compatriot Joe Root earns a nomination following a scintillating year in the longest format, having struck more runs (1,556) and more centuries (six) than any other batter.

Another star performer at the peak of his powers in 2024 was India’s pace sensation, Jasprit Bumrah, who dominated batters in World Test Championship duels and inspired India’s surge to glory at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June, clinching the Player of the Tournament with 15 wickets at a phenomenal average of 8.24.

The final name on the list for the coveted accolade is Australia all-rounder Travis Head. The top ranked Men’s T20I batter will be aiming to go one better than his nomination in the same category last year, after hitting almost 1,400 runs across all formats with trademark flair.

The Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year sees Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapathu and South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt nominated in their third category, after both captains were honoured on the ODI and T20I shortlists on Sunday.

Athapaththu was an inspirational leader for Sri Lanka, hitting over 1,100 runs during the year across formats, taking 30 wickets and famously guiding her team to an historic first Asia Cup success in front of their home crowd.

Leading batter in the ICC Women’s ODI Batter Rankings, Wolvaardt was at her sublime best in 2024, scoring over 1,500 runs in all formats, and led from the front as South Africa reached their second successive Women’s T20 World Cup final in the UAE.

Amelia Kerr was the principal architect of South Africa’s defeat in that final, and she is among the nominees for the Heyhoe Flint Trophy after another stellar year with bat and ball in which she hit 651 runs and took 43 wickets, not to mention her starring role in a record-breaking campaign as Player of the Tournament at the Women’s T20WC.

The final name in contention is Australia’s Annabel Sutherland. The 23-year-old wowed during a breakthrough year, hitting the fastest ever double-century in women’s Tests against South Africa in February and recording Player of the Series accolades in notable victories over India and New Zealand at the latter end of the year. She ends the year with 615 runs and 37 wickets.

Finally, the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year shortlist features a dazzling quartet, three of whom have been honoured on the shortlist for the Sobers Trophy.

Harry Brook hit 1,100 Test runs during the calendar year at an average of 55.00, and four centuries, including an unforgettable triple-hundred in England’s opening victory over Pakistan in Multan back in October. He shared a 454-run stand with Joe Root in that match, and his teammate celebrates back-to-back nominations in the Test category after a year in which he surpassed ICC Hall of Famer Sir Alastair Cook to become England’s all-time highest run-scorer in the longest format and seized back the number one spot in the ICC Men’s Test Batter Rankings.

Jasprit Bumrah is the lone bowler shortlisted with a sterling 71 wickets in Tests in 2024 – the highest of any bowler, at an average of 14.92. With electric spells coming against South Africa, England and Australia among his highlights, the top-ranked Test bowler spearheaded India’s attack with relentless pace, accuracy and threat.

Completing the lineup is Sri Lanka’s record-breaking batter Kamindu Mendis, who ends a breakthrough year with 1,049 runs at a phenomenal average of 74.92, and during which the 26-year-old also became the first batter to hit a half-century in each of his first eight Tests and the fastest batter in 75 years to reach 1,000 Test runs.

More information about each of the nominees can be found here on the ICC website.

Fans are now able to vote for their winners at www.icc-cricket.com/awards. Fan voting results will be combined with selections made by a prominent panel of international cricket media – the ICC Voting Academy – to identify the winner in each of the shortlisted categories.

The ICC Awards 2024 comprises 12 individual awards, with shortlists in nine categories having been revealed by the ICC between 28 and 30 December.

Shortlists were drawn up by a specialist panel of cricket writers and broadcasters, who selected the nominees according to on-field performances and overall achievements in international cricket throughout the calendar year.

Other categories which will be celebrated in the ICC Awards 2024 include the ICC Men’s and Women’s Associate Cricketers of the Year and the ICC Umpire of the Year.

In addition to the individual awards, five ICC Teams of the Year will be also decided by the ICC Voting Academy, identifying the standout XIs across men’s and women’s international cricket during the calendar year.

Winners of the ICC Awards 2024 will be announced in late January 2025.

ICC Awards 2024 – the complete shortlists

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year; Harry Brook (ENG), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Travis Head (AUS), Joe Root (ENG)

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year; Chamari Athapaththu (SL), Amelia Kerr (NZ), Annabel Sutherland (AUS), Laura Wolvaardt (SA)

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year; Harry Brook (ENG), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Kamindu Mendis (SL), Joe Root (ENG)

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year; Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Kusal Mendis (SL), Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Sherfane Rutherford (WI)

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year; Chamari Athapaththu (SL), Smriti Mandhana (IND), Annabel Sutherland (AUS), Laura Wolvaardt (SA)

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year; Babar Azam (PAK), Travis Head (AUS), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Arshdeep Singh (IND)

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year; Chamari Athapaththu (SL), Amelia Kerr (NZ), Orla Prendergast (IRE), Laura Wolvaardt (SA)

ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year; Gus Atkinson (ENG), Saim Ayub (PAK), Shamar Joseph (WI), Kamindu Mendis (SL)

ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year; Annerie Dercksen (SA), Saskia Horley (SCO), Shreyanka Patil (IND), Freya Sargent (IRE)